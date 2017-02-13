Strontian school project on target

Strontian Community School Building (SCSB) Limited is nearing the first financial target that will see a new primary school near Ardnamurchan receive the go-ahead.

SCSB is aiming to raise £600,000 to complete the first community-owned school project in Scotland but calculated a minimum of £100,000 was required to allow it to proceed.

Subsequently, the company invited the community to invest in shares which were launched late last year. The share offer will close on February 28 and to date more than £70,000 has been raised.

Donald McCorkindale told The Oban Times he is reasonably confident the target will be reached. ‘There are lots of fine details still to be ironed out,’ he said ‘but there are four or five semi local construction companies tendering for the job which is encouraging.’

SCSB has received the backing of various partners.

The Rotary Club of Lochaber has recently announced it is considering making a donation after a presentation about the project was delivered at the January meeting.

Reverend McCorkindale said: ‘The Rotary will have its next meeting at the end of the month. The share offer will close at the end of the month. So the threads are all coming together. We hope that in early March things will really start moving ahead.’

To boost funds, a ‘Posh Tea’ will be held at Strontian Primary School on Saturday March 11 from 3pm where an update on the project will be available.