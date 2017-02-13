New Spirit of Skye Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new festival is being launched on the isle of Skye this summer.

The Spirit of Skye Festival will bring together Scotland’s finest whisky, gin, beer, music and food in Portree on June 16 and 17. Isle of Skye Distillers, Crossbill Gin, Isle of Skye Brewery, Talisker, Diageo, R&B Distillers, Strathearn Distillery and Harris Gin are among the well-known names taking part.

Masterclasses will offer the chance to taste whisky, gin and beer, learn about pairing whisky with food, join a mixology session using botanical gin, enjoy cocktail-making demonstrations and watch one of Scotland’s finest chefs in a cookery demonstration.

Visitors will be able to sample and buy a range of drinks and meet the producers and distillers.

On Friday June 16 there will a night of live music and on Saturday June 17 there will be a hog roast barbecue and traditional ceilidh. There will be activities galore for younger visitors. Tickets will go on sale on Friday April 7.