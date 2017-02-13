Mary’s Meals lands whopping windfall

Argyll-based charity Mary’s Meals is to receive £450,000 from People’s Postcode Lottery players to provide life-changing school meals for children living in Africa.

Mary’s Meals runs school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest communities to enable chronically hungry children to achieve an education that can set them free from poverty in the future.

The funding ensures Mary’s Meals can provide one good meal every school day to at least 36,000 children living in poverty across Malawi, Liberia, Zambia and Kenya this year.

The majority of the children to benefit from the funding are in Malawi, where a deepening food crisis has left 6.5 million people – 40 per cent of the population – needing help. Mary’s Meals is helping to ease the burden on impoverished families, most of whom have no food stores at home following a very poor harvest.

One such family is headed by Fanny Galeta, mother of five. Thankfully, four of her five children attend Chigona Primary School, where every pupil receives a daily mug of maize porridge, cooked and served by community volunteers on behalf of Mary’s Meals.

Fanny said: ‘I don’t have to wake the kids in the morning. They know they will eat at school, so they get themselves up and say we’re going to school.’

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and chief executive of Mary’s Meals, said: ‘With 61 million children still out of school because of poverty, our work is just beginning and we are grateful to everyone who reaches out to vulnerable, hungry children through our work.’