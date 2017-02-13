Dorchester to remain at CalMac helm

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

CalMac managing director Martin Dorchester has announced that he will remain in post.

In October 2016, he made the announcement that, with CalMac having been awarded the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services (CHFS) contract, he felt the time was right to seek new challenges and that he would leave the company at the end of March this year.

Speaking about the decision to stay, Mr Dorchester said: ‘Towards the end of last year, I announced my intention to leave my position as CEO of David MacBrayne and MD of CalMac at the end of March 2017.

‘Having secured the CHFS contract for the next eight years, as well as the 35-year concession to run Marchwood Military Port in Hampshire as a joint venture, I felt I had achieved what I came to do and it was time to move on to new challenges.

‘As you will all be aware, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf announced last week that the government will be undertaking a review of Scottish ferry services.

‘This review will include applicability of the Teckal exemption, which would potentially remove the requirement to put ferry services out to tender, and the management structures of David MacBrayne Limited (DML) and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited.

‘Having discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by this review with the DML board and with the transport minister, I have taken the decision to stay in my current post and lead the organisation through this new chapter.

‘I am excited by the opportunities presented by this review and very much look forward to continuing to work with my team and with all of our stakeholders to secure the best possible results for our employees, passengers and communities, as well as the taxpayer.’

David McGibbon, chairman of David MacBrayne Ltd, said. ‘The board is delighted that Martin will stay to lead the group throughout what will be an important period. His experience, knowledge and leadership skills will be of great value.’