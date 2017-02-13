Body found in search for missing man

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Lochaber have confirmed that a body has been found following a search to trace a missing person.

At 11am on Saturday February 11 the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team found the body of a man on the lower north slopes of Meall Nan Cleireach.

The man has now been formally identified as Charlie Clift (56) from south Wales.

Mr Clift was last seen in Fort William town centre on Tuesday January 30 after checking out of a hotel and making purchases from a number of outdoor shops in the town centre. Mr Clift’s next of kin and family have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: ‘There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal as is usual procedure.’