Turning back the clock

Reader Iain Macdonald emailed The Oban Times last week with this photograph and note saying: ‘You have previously printed a photo I took from the top of the parish church spire which showed Soroba Road. This wasn’t the only picture I took when I was up there that day. Here is a photograph I took of the view over to Lochavullin. The place then has no resemblance whatsoever to what it’s like today.’