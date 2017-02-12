Roadworks on A82 to start on Monday

Motorists using the A82 between Inverarnan and Crianlarich are to benefit from an improved road surface as £70,000 worth of resurfacing works are carried out next week.

Works on the 5km section of the A82 north of Inverarnan will begin on Monday February 13 and are expected to take up to three days to complete.

The work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm each day.

The road will remain open, however as a result of the limited road width through this section a convoy traffic management system will be put in place to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists.

Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, but a reduced speed limit of 30mph will remain in place as traffic will be running over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Representative for the North West, said: ‘These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the ride quality and safety for road users.

‘We’ve scheduled these works to take place ahead of the busy tourist season to minimise any impact to motorists and the local economy, and encourage motorists to follow any traffic management signs in place for their safety.

‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or Twitter @trafficscotland.