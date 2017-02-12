Organisations join forces in energy efficiency drive

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Western Isles Development Trust has agreed to work with Community Energy Scotland to help Western Isles community groups to become more energy efficient and progress with renewable energy schemes over a two-year period.

Community groups are invited to apply for funding for projects focusing on tackling fuel poverty and promoting renewable energy sources.

Further information can be found on either organisation’s website.