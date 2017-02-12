Iona glamping pods given go-ahead

Ten glamping pods on the Isle of Iona have been given planning permission by Argyll and Bute Council.

The application, submitted by Glen MacDonald of Iona, proposed ‘camping facilities, including 10 glamping pods with associated external decks’, plus a services building, septic tank and new vehicle access on land south of Bishops Walk.

One supporter from Fionnphort hailed the ‘significant investment in tourism development for Iona and the Ross of Mull’ and the importance of ‘diversifying the range of accommodation for visitors on modest budgets’.

One objector, however, while not against ‘the principal of the campsite’, argued this proposal would be ‘detrimental’.

‘Iona is a very special island,’ he said, ‘and any new buildings should be carefully considered, more so than many other places.’

The ‘closely packed’, ‘off-the-shelf pre-fabricated timber units’, he added, ‘will give the impression of a holiday park. They have very little architectural merit and bear no resemblance to the architectural quality of the island. It will be visible from the abbey grounds.

‘I would question the requirement for 10 of these pods, which seems an over-development.’

Historic Scotland said the site ‘should have a relatively low, unobtrusive profile in the landscape’ and that it lies ‘200m away from the most significant views’ from Iona Abbey.

The National Trust for Scotland ‘recognise[d] the need and welcome[d] sustainable business proposals that will help support the island economy’.

However it called for an area capacity evaluation to assess the capacity of the landscape to absorb the ‘medium-sized development’.