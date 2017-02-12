Guest house to become new residential children’s home

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Planning permission to convert a Lochyside guest house into a children’s residential home has been accepted.

Lochan cottage, a seven-bedroomed guest house, is to be converted into a residential home for up to five children who would live at the property with two staff at the house 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Children will stay for between several weeks up to a number of years. It is believed the residential home will be set up by Scottish children’s charity Aberlour Trust, which helps children and families with issues such as living with a disability, growing up in and leaving care and the impact of drugs and alcohol on families.