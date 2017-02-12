Group celebrate 21 years of Fort visits

A group of Fort William enthusiasts is celebrating more than 20 years of visiting the town.

The group of about 10, from all over the UK, have been coming to Fort William every February for the past 21 years.

Speaking to The Oban Times about this year’s visit, Elspeth Edwards, whose parents were Scottish, said she has always had a ‘great love’ of the country.

She said: ‘We are all friends who have a shared interest in walking, which we do a lot of when we are here. We do the Cow Hill walk and usually take the train to Mallaig for a day. Sometimes we visit Knoydart.’

Elspeth said the group prefer to come off season when the town is quieter, saying: ‘We just love it at this time of the year when it’s quiet. There is something for everyone here and just so much for us to do.’

And that’s not the only reason they choose a weekend in February for their annual visit. Elspeth said the group like to tie in their trip with a Fort William FC home game.

She said: ‘My husband and his friend are football fanatics and we are huge Fort William supporters. The pitch is amazingly beautiful so we always like to try and come up when they have a home game.’

Sadly the game at the weekend was called off, but some of the group still went down to the pitch to take a photograph.