Council launches safety strategy

Argyll and Bute Council has launched its Community Safety Strategy 2016-20.

Developed by the Strategic Community Safety Co-ordinating and Tasking Partnership, the strategy is the basis from which community safety partners and communities will work together to ensure ‘safer and stronger communities’ in line with the Community Planning Partnership’s Single Outcome Agreement.

Following an assessment of community safety issues, the strategy has identified the following four priorities:

z Tackle disorder, anti-social behaviour and violence.

z Promote safer communities and the personal safety of the young, elderly and vulnerable groups.

z Protect the natural and built environment

z Encourage safer road use

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, Councillor Dick Walsh said: ‘The launch of Community Safety Strategy 2016-20 is extremely welcoming.

‘Argyll and Bute is a safe place to live and visit. It has a very low crime rate but, nevertheless, there are localised issues which impact on community safety such as anti-social behaviour and vandalism. We want to do all we can to combat issues such as these.

‘This strategy will see a range of partners coming together to achieve the community safety outcomes through individual action within their service plans, as well as working together and with communities.

‘Actions will be developed for each outcome which will be underpinned by a problem solving approach with a balanced focus on prevention, intervention and enforcement measures.

‘It is a positive measure and one which I look forward seeing progress.’

