Coll youngsters celebrate the Bard

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils from Arinagour Primary School on the isle of Coll attended their annual Burns Supper at the Island Café on the national bard’s birthday, Wednesday January 25.

All pupils wore a kilt for the ceremony, with those that didn’t have their own wearing some supplied by school secretary Mrs Fay Anderson.

The children recited poems, sang songs, played recorders and cello, danced the Highland Fling and, honouring tradition across the land, gave the Address to a Haggis, the immortal memory and toasted the lads and lassies.