Ceilidh organisers step in with £500

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar received a generous donation on Friday February 3 from funds raised at Kilmallie community centre’s Hogmanay ceilidh.

Joyce Mathers, one of the ceilidh organisers, presented pupils Eliza Moffat and Arran Stephen with a cheque for £500, with the same amount being given to Kilmallie community centre.

Joyce said the ceilidh was sold out and when asked about why the Gaelic school was chosen to receive the donation this year she said: ‘We try to share the money around locally. We are involved in the Gaelic school and children are the future. I think the money will be used for uniforms and things for the Mod.’

This was the second Hogmanay ceilidh that she has been involved with. Last year the funds were split between the community centre and a care home for the elderly on Skye.

There is a Harris ceilidh planned for February 25 and one for Skye on March 25, both of which will take place in the West End Hotel, Fort William.