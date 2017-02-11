Young people look to a bright future

A project which aims to unlock the potential of young people living with autism or learning difficulties has welcomed a new group of youngsters.

The Active Healthy Achieving (AHA) Futures 2017 Project welcomed new members to work with Nimblefingers at Caol Community Centre on Monday (February 6).

By working with the young people AHA Futures hopes to enhance their life skills through experiencing new and challenging activities.

Now in its second year and running until the end of November, the government-funded project will feature six-week rotational blocks starting with Nimblefingers, a crafting organisation, followed by Greenfingers at Claggan, Lochaber Rural Education Trust (LRET) and Ardgour Adventures.

Moira Hartley, trust manager of LRET said on behalf of AHA futures: ‘Our key successes from 2016 were the increase in social, communication, independence, life skills, values, confidence and capacity building.

‘In each location, the group enjoyed a full and varied programme of events, with the main objective being to provide a safe, educational pathway for vulnerable young people in the midst of transition.

‘Our 2017 programme looks very exciting and we all look forward to working together again to deliver the second year of our AHA Futures project.’