Highland and Islands businesses win awards
Four Highland and island businesses have been recognised in the Scottish Tourism Awards.
The successful establishments were: Best Accommodation Provider, Judges Commendation: Ardgour Estate, Lochaber; Best Informal Eating Experience: Cafe Canna, Isle of Canna; Most Hospitable B&B or Guest House, The Grange, Fort William; and Most Hospitable Hotel, Kinloch Lodge on Skye.