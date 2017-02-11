Dunbeg pupils earn sixth green flag

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunbeg Primary School pupils have earned their sixth green flag.

The school’s eco committee has been focusing on litter, energy, food and the environment. This involved ensuring the school grounds were free from litter and taking part in litter picking throughout the village as part of the National Spring Clean initiative. They also took part in the Marine Conservation Society’s Beachwatch beach clean and recorded all the litter they found and constructed graphs of their findings. The children learned to grow their own food and made shortbread and soup for the school harvest lunch for senior citizens. They also looked at the labelling on food and explored where it had come from and tasted food from different cultures.