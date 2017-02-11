Drum workshop provides fun for all at Saint Columba’s Primary School

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochaber school was alive with the sound of music last week.

Pupils from Saint Columba’s Primary School in Fort William took part in ‘Drumfun’ which provides hands on, interactive drumming programmes and workshops.

By making use of a range of drums and percussion instruments from around the world, the workshops aim to highlight the power rhythm has to unite, engage and motivate people and organisations to be the best they can.

Violet Smith, head teacher, said: ‘The Drumfun day really was full of fun. Steve Sharpe came down from Forres and ran the workshops last Wednesday February 1. It is an annual event we have at the school which the children absolutely love. It really is the highlight of the year for them.

‘The whole school takes part, from the nursery youngsters aged just three and four, right up to primary seven. They learn lots about rhythm and African culture and Steve does it in such a fun way that the children hardly even know they are learning.

‘It was another great success, very noisy but great fun and we were delighted to have Steve back again.’