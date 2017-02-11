Appin show celebrates diamond anniversary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Appin Agricultural Show committee members past and present got together at the annual show dinner in the Creagan Inn to mark the event’s diamond anniversary. The 2017 show, to be held on August 19, is the show’s 60th year and president James Henry Weir told more than 70 people at the recent annual show dinner that he was proud to see the event ‘thriving’. After the dinner, guests enjoyed a ceilidh led by accordionist Sileas Sinclair.