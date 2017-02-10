Sturgeon’s strange attitude

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP insist Scotland must remain in the EU single market and will hold another referendum if it is dragged out against her wishes.

It is a strange attitude to take since Scotland does four times more trade with the rest of the UK than it does with all of the other 27 countries in the EU together.

Furthermore, although goods are sold tariff-free, if our net contribution to the EU paid by taxpayers was imposed on traders it would amount to a tariff of more than seven per cent.

William W Scott,

St Baldred’s Road, North Berwick.