Speeding biker came to Argyll ‘to play’

A biker who came to Argyll to ‘play’ has been disqualified for driving at more than 115mph.

Paul Coleman, 49, of 16 Alloway Crescent, Paisley, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A85 near Arrivain on May 29 2016, by driving a motorcycle at 117mph.

Procurator fiscal Alasdair Shaw told Oban Sheriff Court last Wednesday: ‘Having been cautioned and charged, he said: ‘It’s a long straight. That’s why I have got a bike like this. I come up here and play.’

Defending, Paul Coyle said: ‘This is a grossly excessive speed. He was driving towards Dalmally. A bus indicated it was safe to pass. Mr Coleman pulled out and accelerated to that speed. He accelerated for a bit longer than necessary in hindsight.’

Sheriff Ruth Anderson said: ‘He is still going to be disqualified, but not for a year.’

Mr Coyle added: ‘This is a road he has driven without mishap for a number of years. He does not remember saying those words.’

Sheriff Anderson responded: ‘I understand that the temptation was there.

‘I understand if you are a biker, you are on an open road of cars, you are going to play.’

She disqualified Coleman from driving for three months and fined him £400, to be paid within 20 days.

Sheriff Anderson suggested further measures might be needed to control speed on the Arrivain straight, saying: ‘It is 60mph, but the temptation on this stretch is too much to overcome,’ she said.

‘It might put brakes on some of the driving.’

Mr Shaw replied: ‘It keeps us in business.’

‘It certainly does,’ Sheriff Anderson responded.