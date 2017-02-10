Resettlement team seeking volunteers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Outer Hebrides Resettlement Team is seeking more volunteers from Lewis to support re-settled families with aspects of day-to-day life, including using public transport, grocery shopping, attending appointments and participating in children’s activities.

Comhairle leader and chairman of the Community Planning Partnership Angus Campbell said: ‘The resettlement team is looking for volunteers who are organised and reliable, fluent English speakers, with a friendly, welcoming disposition who, ideally, would be available for at least two hours per week. They will be supported with appropriate training and guidance and reasonable out-of-pocket expenses will be covered. The team is particularly keen to hear from any Arabic speakers.’

To sign up visit the front page of the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar website. Go to the ‘features’ section to view the role description and volunteering guidelines. Email catherine.myles@cne-siar.gov.uk with any questions.