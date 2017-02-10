Pupils’ senses put to the test on distillery tour

Secondary students’ senses were put to the test as they learned about the value of one of Scotland’s favourite tipples.

As part of their geography curriculum, Ardnamurchan S2 pupils have been studying world trade, including the whisky export market, and they headed to Ardnamurchan Distillery at Glenbeg for a site tour.

Pupils learned whisky is Scotland’s second biggest export market after oil and is manufactured on a large scale. The pupils were given a comprehensive guided tour which included the mash tubs, which ‘smelled like warm porridge’, and the stills and the wooden casks used to give the spirit colour and flavour.

Pupil Dougald MacIntyre appreciated the technical side of the trip. He said: ‘It was really interesting to see how whisky is made and why it is such a big part of the economy.’

Bethan White had not been convinced the trip would be up her street but was converted.

She said: ‘We saw the mash tubs and were warned if we fell in we would suffocate because of the amount of CO2 present. Initially, I thought the trip didn’t sound very interesting but once I got there it was really interesting. It was cool.’