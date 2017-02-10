Leaflet launched at Mòd Loch Abar open night

An open evening highlighting the benefits of Mòd Loch Abar 2017 was held on Monday February 6.

The event took place in Mòd Corner in the former Clark’s shop on the High Street and included the launch of an information leaflet.

During the evening there were presentations about what the Mòd is, the benefits it could bring to the area and local businesses such as accommodation providers and how they can get involved.

Isabel Campbell, Mòd Corner convenor, said: ‘It was a very good evening and the organising of the Mòd is going well.

‘There were some new faces, but we could still do with more people getting involved.’

She also emphasised the need for businesses to realise the huge income potential of the Mòd, saying it could bring in more than £3million to the area.

Isabel added the committee still needs volunteer stewards – more than 100 will be required to ensure the smooth running of the event – and a stewards’ convenor.