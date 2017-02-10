Edinburgh theatre company comes to Aros Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After wowing audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, A Life With The Beatles is to be staged at the Aros Centre in Portree.

The play tells the story of 19-year-old Neil Aspinall who joined the Beatles as their driver in 1961. He served the ‘Fab Four’ for 46 years before stepping down as chief executive officer of Apple Corps, the band’s corporate conglomerate. In A Life With The Beatles, audiences will hear his unique story through this ‘energetic and intimate solo drama’.

The production will be in Portree on Tuesday March 14 at 7.30pm.