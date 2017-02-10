Driver clocked at 100mph avoids ban

A Porsche driver clocked at 100mph on the Arrivain straight has avoided disqualification by one penalty point.

Imran Meraj Farooqi, 41, of Flat 37, Bronwen Court, Grove End Road, London, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at 100mph on the A85 at Arrivain, where the speed limit is 60mph, on May 29.

Procurator fiscal Alasdair Shaw told Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday February 1: ‘The accused was driving a Porsche Cayenne which, when it approached the straight section, accelerated hard and made an overtaking manoeuvre. Police recorded the car driving at 100mph.’

Defending, Steven Farmer said: ‘It is agreed Mr Farooqi overtook. He recollects three vehicles. He accepts he should not have driven at 100mph. It is all too easy to speed in these cars, particularly when attempting to overtake.’

Sheriff Ruth Anderson said: ‘It is a bit of a Roman road.’

Mr Farmer replied: ‘It is straight for a kilometre. There was no oncoming traffic.’

Farooqi, he added, had ‘no previous convictions’ but ‘three penalty points’.

Sentencing, Sheriff Anderson said: ‘The way I am going to deal with this is to allow you to keep your licence, but you will have to be exceptionally careful.

‘It will put him right at the edge.’ She imposed eight penalty points on Farooqi’s licence and fined him £400.