Broadband upgrade in the money

WORK to increase the speed of Tiree’s broadband moved a little closer this week when Community Broadband Scotland (CBS) announced it is to give the island’s broadband network, Community Information Technology Ltd (CIT Ltd), a major cash boost.

CBS is awarding £80,000 of the £91,000 CIT Ltd needs to upgrade Tiree’s internet network and begin offering improved broadband services with speeds up to 30Mbps. The remaining £11,000 will come from Tiree Community Development Trust (CDT).

Mark Vale from Tiree CDT said: ‘Tiree Community Development Trust is thrilled we have been able to secure this funding from CBS for our community-owned wireless communications provider CIT Ltd. Improving infrastructure like broadband is a vital component in the development of our local economy and in our island’s fight against depopulation. This project will deliver a greatly improved quality of internet service and speed to 160 households and businesses in our community and enhance the long-term viability of community broadband on Tiree.’

Peter Guthrie of CBS said: ‘CBS recognises the dedication and hard work CIT Ltd has put into its network since 2005 and we’re delighted we can now help it take the next step towards improved broadband coverage.

‘CBS is committed to supporting rural areas across Scotland access better connectivity and we will continue to work closely with Tiree Broadband as it begins its upgrade work.’