Third try at forming community council fails

A third attempt to re-form a community council in Fort William has failed.

Following a mass resignation in January 2016, Fort William Community Council (FWCC) was disbanded. Since then two election attempts have been held to allow FWCC to be re-established. Both efforts turned out to be in vain and FWCC was officially dissolved in November.

It is understood a petition was then created which received 20 signatures, so the Highland Council invited candidates wishing to serve on FWCC to come forward for a third time.

Nominations were invited from Tuesday, January 17 to February 1, but HC confirmed that because the number of validly nominated candidates was less than the minimum required, the community council will not be established at this time.

Duncan Brown is part of For Lochaber which formed after the community council was originally dissolved.

He said: ‘This is the second largest town in Highlands and we don’t have a community council. It really is regrettable.’

For Lochaber meets on the third Tuesday of every month upstairs in The House of Clan Jamfrie.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Should communities wish to re-establish a community council, a petition of 20 electors must be required, as set out in paragraph 13.2 of the community council scheme.’