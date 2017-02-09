NIB – Four in a row for West Highland College UHI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

West Highland College UHI has been confirmed as one of Scotland’s highest performing colleges for the fourth successive year.

UHI’s full-time student success rates for further education has reached 75.9 per cent, more than 10 per cent higher than the Scottish national average of 65.5 per cent. Principal and chief executive of West Highland College UHI Lydia Rohmer said: ‘I am delighted we continue to grow by offering greater numbers of students increasing subject choices in both further and higher education.’

Ms Rohmer extended her congratulations to staff acorss the 10 UHI centres.