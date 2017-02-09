Lochaber MSP votes for ‘landmark’ Scottish budget

Communities across the Highlands will benefit from greater support as a result of the Scottish Government’s budget, SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes has claimed.

The budget includes an extra £8 million for Highland Council, almost £600 million for NHS Highland, £100 million for digital and mobile infrastructure to deliver 100 per cent broadband by 2021, more than £470 million of direct capital investment for affordable housing, as well as continued investment for improvement works for the A9 and A82. The MSP said Labour, Tory and Lib Dem opponents failed to support investment for the Highlands in the budget – with the three opposition parties voting against the SNP’s proposals to fund local services last Thursday (February 2).

Forbes condemned the approach taken by the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems, providing ‘opposition for opposition’s sake rather than supporting investment in communities throughout the region’.

Ms Forbes said: ‘This Scottish Government budget provides a strong funding deal for the Highlands, giving spending commitments in the NHS, education, infrastructure, environment and the economy. For the opposition parties, with the exception of the Greens, to vote against all of this was deeply disappointing and against the best interests of our communities.’