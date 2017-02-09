Glasgow Letter: Ceòl ’s Craic present Na h-Òganaich

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As another wonderful Celtic Connections draws to a close, it’s well seeing there are plenty of exciting events in Glasgow over the coming month.

One such event is the return of Gaelic super-group Na h-Òganaich, revisiting the classic songs they created in collaboration with ‘Melbost bard’ Murdo MacFarlane.

This takes place this Saturday February 11 in the Centre for Contemporary Arts (the CCA) in Sauchiehall Street. The event begins at 7.45pm with a performance from pupils of the Glasgow Gaelic School – taught by Margaret MacLeod of Na h-Òganaich during workshops at the school.

The pupils will be joined by a special guest, Mod gold medal-winning vocalist Catriona MacNeil. At 8.20pm, Mischa MacPherson will take to the stage. Mischa, from Lewis, is an award-winning Gaelic singer and harpist – counting Gaelic Singer of the Year at the MG Alba Trad Music awards, and a title at the BBC Radio 2’s Young Folk Awards, among her many great achievements in the music world. She has performed at major festivals throughout the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia, and has a beautiful and totally unique voice.

At 9.30pm, Na h-Òganaich themselves will entertain the audience. It is often said that this trailblazing 1970s band paved the way for bands like Runrig and Capercaillie. Their return to the Glasgow stage follows Ceòl ’s Craic’s recent publication “Le Muirn” (by Catriona Murray) which traces the friendship between Murdo MacFarlane and Na h-Òganaich’s vocalist Margaret MacLeod; a relationship which went on to have great influence on contemporary Gaelic music.

Nowadays the group’s live appearances are infrequent and eagerly anticipated. This event reflects the resurgence in interest for the work of their great friend and mentor, Murdo MacFarlane. Tickets are available from www.ceolscraic.org

What’s on

Friday February 10: Clydebank Highlanders ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick, 7.30pm. Artistes: Donald Iain Brown, Iain Maclean, Kirsteen Grant, Elspeth Davies, Fiona Johnston, and Robert Wood. Admission: £7.

Saturday February 11: Na h-Oganaich perform live the songs of the Melbost Bard, joined by pupils of the Glasgow Gaelic School, and Mischa McPherson in the CCA, 350 Sauchiehall Street.

Friday February 17: The Mull and Iona Association annual gathering at 7.30pm in the Glasgow University Union.

Saturday February 18: The Highlanders’ Club dance in Partick Burgh Hall to the music of Charlie Kirkpatrick’s Band. From 8pm-11pm, £9 membership at the door, licensed bar.

Friday February 24: Glasgow Islay Gaelic choir annual concert at 7.30pm in the Westerton Hall, Bearsden.

Friday February 24: Glasgow Uist and Barra ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday February 25: Glasgow Skye Association tatties and herring evening (Buntata ’s Sgadan) in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street, 7.30pm.

Pub scene

Park Bar.

Friday February 10: Deoch ’n’ Dorus and Martin Pottinger.

Saturday February 11: Dodgy Ground.

Sunday February 12: Trail West.

Islay Inn.

Friday February 10: The Keelies.

Saturday February 11: Twist of Fate.

Wednesday February 15: quiz night.