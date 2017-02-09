Firefighters race to … wheelie bin on shop roof

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A bemused crowd gathered at Cameron Square in Fort William this morning as the police and firefighters arrived to deal with a stray recycling bin … on the roof of DV8.

The blue wheelie bin is believed to have been put there last night and the police are investigating how this happened.

One visitor described the scene as ‘the excitement of the morning’ and said he and the crowd that gathered had their eyes glued to the scene as they watched the firefighters remove the blue wheelie bin.