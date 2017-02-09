Distillery doors open for global celebration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new global celebration – International Scotch Day – is being introduced in honour of Scotland’s gift to the world.

The inaugural celebration will take place tomorrow (February 10) and will invite people to raise a glass of scotch and celebrate a drink that is made to be enjoyed whichever way you like – with good company, wherever, whenever.

In Scotland, Diageo will be opening the doors of its distillery visitor centres, including Oban Distillery, Caol Ila and Lagavulin Distillery, for free tours as part of the event.

Anyone booking a visit to Diageo’s 12 whisky distilleries – Blair Athol, Caol Ila, Cardhu, Clynelish, Cragganmore, Dalwhinnie, Glenkinchie, Glen Ord, Lagavulin, Oban, Royal Lochnagar and Talisker – for tomorrow, or turning up on the day for a visit, will enjoy a free tour.

Full details of the distilleries can be found at www.discovering-distilleries.com.

The public will also be offered a unique opportunity to visit its global archive at Menstrie near Alloa – the biggest drinks industry archive in the world with a collection of more than 10,000 bottles.

There will be a limit of 50 tours available on a first-come-first-served basis.

To register for a tour, email archive.menstrie@diageo.com.