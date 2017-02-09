Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Active and Sustainable Travel Survey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is carrying out a survey as part of the Paths For All funded Smarter Travel initiative.

The project aims to increase opportunities for people to choose active and sustainable forms of travel for social, leisure and work commutes by choosing more environmentally-friendly and healthy methods of transport.

The comhairle wants the public to help it design its active travel and road safety policies and inform on how best to provide the right infrastructure to link communities and encourage walking and cycling. The survey will help identify any barriers preventing people from choosing active or sustainable travel and what improvements would best support people to choose these travel methods more often. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Q6KD3JB and closes on Tuesday February 28.