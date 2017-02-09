Coaching is plain sailing for award-winning Alasdair

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sailing community from around Scotland gathered to recognise the achievements of Scotland’s volunteers, coaches, instructors, officials, clubs and performance sailors.

The theme was very much one of ‘family’ at the recent Royal Yachting Association Scotland awards, emphasising the support network that enables the range of activity represented across the 10 award categories.

Among the highlights at the event, held at Glasgow Science Centre, was the coach of the year accolade, which was handed to Alasdair Young from Tarbert for his creative coaching techniques with class academies and in clubs.

Young said: ‘I have been working as a coach for nearly 12 years now at varying levels, and to even be associated with some of the past winners of the award, let alone to win, is an amazing compliment.’