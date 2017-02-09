Candidates for Useless Island

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There are three islands in the bay opposite Craighouse, Jura, called Rabbit, Goat and Useless Island.

In my opinion, all the current Argyll and Bute councillors, many of whom are past their sell-by date should be sent to live permanently on Useless Island.

The Argyll and Bute Council officials who drew up the timetables for the three-weekly uplift of general waste bins should be deported immediately to Useless Island, along with a couple of football referees.

I am sure readers of The Oban Times can think of many more people who would qualify for residence on Useless Island, which ultimately would lead to Useless Island being the most overcrowded island in the world.

Douglas W Tott,

Stoneyburn, Bruichladdich,

Isle of Islay.