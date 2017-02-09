Appeal for volunteers

Sir,

There are 672 hours in February and 744 in March – but could you spare us just two?

Marie Curie is collecting at Tesco in Oban on Friday February 24 and at Superdrug in Oban on Saturday March 4.

We really need your help to make the most of these collections and to make every daffodil count. Together, we can help Marie Curie nurses provide vital hands-on care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones. Every £20 we raise will provide one hour of nursing care. Last year in Argyll and Bute alone we provided 7,100 hours of care to local patients.

If you can give us a couple of hours of your time, we would really appreciate it. Please go to www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil to sign up online or phone or text me, Lynsey, your local community fundraiser, on 07771 963622.

Lynsey Neilson,

Community fundraiser,

Argyll and Bute.