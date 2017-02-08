The money is on Kinlochleven pupils’ video

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Four Kinlochleven High School pupils have been selected as finalists in the Bank of England’s film competition ‘Bank, Camera, Action’.

Second year pupils Sophie MacKinnon, Fiona Janzen, Marley Alston and Emma Vind directed, filmed and starred in a 95-second film telling the story of ‘A day in the life of a new fiver’.

The Fiver Challenge A group of S2 students have made this film to enter a competition run by the Bank of Scotland about a day in the life of the new plastic fiver. We think it's amazing! Well done Emma, Marley, Fiona and Sophie. Enjoy! Posted by Kinlochleven High School on Monday, 12 December 2016

The competition coincided with the Bank of England releasing its new plastic £5 notes last year.

The girls, aged 12 and 13, found out they are finalists last month.

Marley said: ‘It’s hard to believe. We didn’t think we’d be in the final. It’s very exciting!’

Fiona added: ‘I’m really excited because we didn’t expect to be finalists!’

Head teacher Rebecca Machin said: ‘My pupils love being creative, so they wanted to get involved. The fact that we’re in the final of a UK-wide competition is really cool. I think it’s fab!’

If the girls are judged overall winners, their prize will be a trip to London.