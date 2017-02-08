Spean Bridge kids take to the slopes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Some well versed Spean Bridge skiers took to the slopes yesterday (Tuesday February 7) for their first lesson of the season.

Around 30 pupils from Spean Bridge Primary School’s primary five, six and seven classes headed up to Nevis Range as the ski centre opened for its first day after some snowy weather.

The pupils who were said to be too advanced for the dry slope had been putting off their skiing trip until a heavier snowfall at Nevis Range allowed for better skiing.

And this year a few of the youngsters tried their hand at snowboarding for the first time.

A spokeswoman for the school said: ‘Some of the kids are very well versed skiers, we do have some beginners, and some did snowboard for the first time too. Skiing is a popular sport in the area and a lot the kids are very outdoorsy and ski with their families.’

Nevis Range said they were ‘delighted’ that they were able to open for the first day with a significant amount of snow.

A spokeswoman said: ‘It snowed all last night and has continued to today. There is a low temperature forecast so hopefully it will continue.’

She said that the pupils had been excellent skiers as they are learning at the best possible time; ‘when they are young and much more fearless’.