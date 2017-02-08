Saints looking for home draw in last 16 of Scottish Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The draw for the last 16 and quarter finals of this year’s Scottish Amateur Cup will take place tomorrow (Friday) at RJM Sports, the premises of new cup sponsors, and will be shown live @ScotAmFA (periscope).

Saints club secretary David Buchanan said: ‘There are no bad teams left in the competition at this stage and all you can ask is to get a home draw.

The Oban side reached the semi-finals last season, losing out 2-1 to Leven United after extra time.