Nevis Centre successful in application for £250,000

The Nevis Centre has been awarded £250,000 for much needed refurbishments.

The centre, which is in Fort William, applied for the money through the Highland Council’s capital discretionary fund and the bid was accepted by highland councillors today (February 8) at the Resources Committee meeting.

The money is said to be funding urgent roof repairs. To find out more pick up a copy of the Oban Times on Thursday February 16.