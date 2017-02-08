Fort William business wins prestigious prize

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A leading sub-sea training and trials facility in Lochaber has picked up a top UK prize.

The Underwater Centre in Fort William triumphed in the Innovation for Safety Award for its role in improving diver safety through development of Commercial Enriched Air Nitrox training for the commercial diving sector.

The centre was up against stiff competition from Canyon Offshore and JDR Cable Systems for the coveted accolade, which recognises innovation that has significantly contributed to improving safety within the sector.

The Underwater Centre was the first to respond to an identified shortfall in the commercial diving sector for training in the use and supervision of Nitrox as a breathing medium, but with the help of several industry professionals the centre developed a course to address this.

Commercial Director Steve Ham said: ‘This award is recognition that our training has significantly increased the awareness of the safety issues surrounding diving using Nitrox, and especially to the supporting personnel of a Nitrox diving operation.

‘The development of Nitrox training is part of our strategy of continuously improving our commercial diving courses to meet industry needs. All divers taking our air diving course packages receive this important additional course.’