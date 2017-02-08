Click Here for Announcements 09/02/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

DEATHS

BARR – At her home, Duisdale, Lochgilphead, on February 5, 2017, F L Kirstie (née MacLean), in her 81st year, much loved wife of the late W M Barr MRCVS, dear mother of Andrew, Alison, Nancy and Mairi, mother -in-law to Alison, nana to Kirstie, Eilidh, Euan and Aileen, and great nana to Eva, Alyssa and Emilia. Private funeral at Kirstie’s request

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at home in Corrairigh, Cornaigbeg, Isle of Tiree, Mairi EKB, née Paterson. Beloved wife of Hector JC, much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away January 28, 2017, aged 85 years. Interred at Soroba Cemetery, Tiree on January 31, 2017.

MACCOLL – Sadly but peacefully, on February 6, 2017, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, Mary Evelyn, aged 82, wife of the late Ewen MacColl, dearly loved mother of Dianne and Elaine, loving mother-in-law to Michael and doting granny to Jason. A friend to many, who will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held in St. Oran’s Church, Connel, on Monday, February 13 at 1.00 p.m. Thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, will be taken for the Lynnside Day Centre, Oban.

WATSON-HENDERSON – June, (formerly Macarthur). Passed away at home Lynn House, Ganavan on February 2, 2017. Mother of Douglas, Andrew, Valerie and Vivienne. Granny to Molly. Wife of the late Adam Brownie Henderson. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 1pm in St Johns Cathedral and thereafter at Pennyfuir. A collection will be taken for the local branch of Marie Curie and North Argyll Carers Centre.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

COLTHART – Alastair, Angela and James would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages, cards and support during their recent loss of Mary. They would also like to thank the staff at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Dr Cairns and his colleagues at Port Appin Surgery, all those who took part in the funeral service and those who attended and travelled from a distance. Finally the ladies who provided food and refreshment after the interment.

GRAHAM – Alex and the family of Mary Graham (Brady) would like to sincerely thank Mgr MacKinnon and everyone who attended her Requiem Mass at St Mary’s RC Church, Fort William on January 20, 2017. Thank you also for the generous donations of £453.09 which has been sent to Diabetes UK

WHITE – I wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind support and sympathy shown to me on the sad death of my sister Frances. For all cards, phone calls and flowers, also all who came from near and far to attend her Mass and graveside. To Msgr MacKinnon for all comfort and spiritual care shown to Frances, to Jamie of McFall Undertakers for his care and efficiency, also Moss Park Nursing Home for the nine months of caring for Frances. The retiring collection for Deaf Care/Cancer Research came to £350.

McLUCKIE – Caroline and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their cards, letters, flowers, baking and support following the death of Peter. Our grateful thanks to D & A Munn for their respectful, caring and professional service. Heartful thanks to cousin, Craig Dyer for taking the service and to Rev. Dugald Cameron for his participation. Sincere thanks to Kirsty for a lovely reading. Thanks also to the Royal Hotel for the catering, M Gracie Flower Basket for the beautiful flowers, piper, John Hunt, Mairi Watson for managing the music, Ken Moncrieff for playing organ and to the Police for their attendance at the service, traffic control and in particular the very thoughtful escort out to Pennyfuir. A huge thank you to all who donated so generously to MND Scotland and ward 7D, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The total sum raised was £1,480.

MEMORIAMS

LAIRD – In loving memory of Susan (Oozie), a much loved mum and nana, who died February 14, 2003.

Loved and remembered always.

– The Laird family

MACCORMICK – In loving memory of John, who passed away February 11, 2014. Missed by all.

– Iona and family, Heathervale, Mull.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of our dear parents, Thomas Freeland passed away February 12, 1986 and Jessie MacKenzie, passed away February 7, 1994.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Inserted by Donald, Neil, Isobel and family.

MACLEAN – In loving memory of our dear mum, gran and great gran, Annag MacLean, Kinlochleven, passed away February 10, 2011 also remembering our dad and grampa Calum MacLean, who passed away May 19, 1984.

Loved and remembered always.

– Ian, Elizabeth and family and Roddy, Fiona and family.

MACLEAN – In loving memory of my gran Annag MacLean, who sadly passed away on February 10, 2011.

Loved and remembered always.

– Christina xx.

MACLEAN – In loving memory of Mary Campbell MacLean, (née MacDonald), who died February 8, 2005. Beloved wife of the late Alistair MacLean and a dearly loved mum, granny and mother-in-law.

You still live on in the hearts and minds of the family you left behind.

– From Dugald, Arlene and families

MACLEAN – In loving memory of a dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie Mary Campbell MacLean, who died on February 8, 2005.

Those we love don’t go away

The walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but very near

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

– Margaret, Archie, Fiona and Duncan

MULLIGAN – In loving memory of Catherine Kyle Mulligan. 7th February 1972 – 9th February 2014. From her friend Gillie

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of Robert (Sugar), died February 11, 2015.

God called your name so gently that only you could hear

No-one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near

Softly from the shadows there came a gentle call

You closed your eyes and went to sleep

You quietly left us all

Loved and remembered every day

– Loving wife Margaret, Anne and Robert

ROSS – In loving memory of a dear mother, who passed away February 12, 2016.

It’s been one year since that fateful day

When Gaia swooped in and took you away

She needed your guidance, your wisdom and heart

It’s just so sad that you had to part

You are still here as a whisper in my mind

It will get easier, but you see I find

Each day has news I want to share

But you are a whisper and not there

I miss you mum with each passing day

But know you are watching in your own special way

I love you mum always and forever

Your loving daughter, I shall forget you never

XxxxX