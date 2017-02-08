Bins on the agenda at special meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Overflowing bins in Soroba, Oban, are to be discussed at a meeting in the ACHA offices tomorrow morning (Thursday February 9).

While the meeting is not open to the public, the press have been invited to attend.

Organising the meeting, Councillor Mary-Jean Devon said people needed to get together to discuss the problem.

Invitees to the meeting include ACHA management, the head of service at Argyll and Bute Council, Oban Community Council and Soroba Residents Association.

Councillor Neil MacIntyre said there would be lots of facts and figures available to the meeting and these should be shared much more widely with the public.

The meeting is at Menzies House, Glenshellach Business Park, Oban, and begins at 10.30am.