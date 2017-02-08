Alan Cumming explores the Outer Hebrides in new documentary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Acclaimed Scottish actor Alan Cumming has embarked on a lifelong ambition to explore the Outer Hebrides for a new documentary which airs on Friday (February 17).

The much-loved television and Broadway star sets out to discover the spirit of Scotland, taking a scenic journey from Barra in the south to Stornoway.

The actor, who has starred in The X-Men and The Good Wife, stops off at Eriskay and Callanish to visit islanders and business, and see how the people who live there make a living in a ‘beautiful but harsh environment’.

In the hour-long show, Alan also explores the ancient mystery of a standing stone circle older than Stonehenge, finds out about the real story behind Whisky Galore and plays football one of the world’s most unique football pitches.

Deputy director of channels at STV, Elizabeth Pattyka, said: ‘Alan’s TV career started on STV with appearances on Taggart and Take the High Road and it’s fantastic to see him back on the channel with this insightful documentary. I think viewers will love being part of his much-anticipated journey to one of the most stunning parts of our country.’

And head of global brand at VisitScotland, which is sponsoring the programme, Helen Campbell said: ‘From landing on the beach at Barra to walking among the Callanish Stones on Lewis, a trip to the Outer Hebrides offers some of the most breathtaking experiences on the planet. With his own unique take on the islands, Alan Cumming will bring the spirit of the Outer Hebrides to life.’

Edge of Scotland airs on Friday February 17 at 9pm on STV, and a version of the documentary will air on NBC in America.