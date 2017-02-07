Tony Whitelocke secures best game of the bowling week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After week 11 of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10-pin bowling leagues, Alleycats continue to lead the scratch division with 45 points.

The leaders are followed by British Legion Fort William with 36 points, Don’t Give A Split and The Shambowls both on 30 points.

But the handicap division is much tighter where British Legion Fort William stay on top with 34 points, closely followed by Don’t Give A Split on 33 points and The Shambowls on 31 points.

Individually, the best game of the week was 181 from Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats). Other good games included Alan Struthers (Don’t Give A Split) with 178, Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 177 and Cary Cowan (Don’t Give A Split) with 173. Weller also had the top two game scratch series of 340, while Struthers had the top handicap game of 238 and the top two game handicap series of 456.

The best team scores of the week came from Alleycats who had the top scratch game of 607 and the top two-game scratch series of 1,198, while

The Shambowls had the top handicap game of 801 and the top two-game handicap series of 1553.

The top scratch averages are currently held by Weller (Alleycats) with 165 followed by Whitelocke (Alleycats) with 160 and Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) on 151.