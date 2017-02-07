Scottish AFL results and fixtures
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Last Saturday’s results: Scottish Amateur Cup, sixth round – Tarbolton 1, Oban Saints 3; Jimmy Marshall Cup, second round – Duncanrig v Dunoon, postponed; Inverclyde v Campbeltown Pupils, postponed; Lochgilphead Red Star 0, East Kilbride 0. East Kilbride win 3-1 on penalties. Premier Division 2B – FC Argyle v Tarbert, postponed.
This Saturday’s fixtures: Premier Division – Oban Saints v Drumchapel Colts; Premier 2A – Port Glasgow OBU v Lochgilphead Red Star; Premier 2B – Tarbert v Duntocher. Jimmy Marshall Cup, 2nd round – Inverclyde v Campbeltown Pupils.