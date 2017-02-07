Nevis Centre in bid for £250,000 for urgent repairs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William councillor has warned that a major Highland venue ‘cannot continue to operate’ if it does not get funding to carry out urgent refurbishments.

The Nevis Centre in Fort William has applied for £250,000 funding from the Highland Council’s Capital Discretionary Fund to start much needed repairs to the roof which is leaking.

The total cost of the project is £794,889 and is split across two years, with the immediate focus on the roof and installation of solar panels, and internal enhancements following in year two.

However, if awarded the money, the centre would still be left to find £178,139 to cover all costs.

Fort William councillor, Ben Thompson, told The Oban Times: ‘The Nevis Centre is in urgent need of a lot of work – firstly to make it watertight. It cannot continue to operate as it does if the roof needs to be continually patched.

Secondly, for the centre’s long-term viability, it needs to diversify and grow its income with more events, shows and concerts. It can’t do that without a refurbishment. The first stage that the volunteer board are embarking on is to fix the building fabric and cut running costs such as the heating and lighting bill.’

The council currently provides revenue grant funding of £165,803 to the centre, however this money is expected to be cut.

Mr Thompson continued: ‘The building is owned by the council and I think it’s right that the council’s discretionary capital fund should be used to fix up the building for the long term. The board are all volunteers who want an arts, entertainment and community centre for the West Highlands and I hope folk will support them.’

The Mòd Loch Abar 2017 local organising committee has written to the council raising the importance of venue to the Mòd.

A spokesperson for the Mòd, which is due to come to Fort William this October, said they will be holding a fundraiser at the centre in March. She said: ‘We have Manran on March 4 and I am delighted to say this is a sell out. We will make a huge profit from this gig towards our fundraising and certainly could not do so without the support of the Nevis Centre.

‘The Nevis Centre has gone above and beyond to make sure we make as much money as possible from this event.’

The Highlands Council’s resources committee will meet on Wednesday (February 8) to decide funding.

In the committee’s report it was noted: ‘Any award of grant funding should be conditional on the long-term viability of the centre being established within reasonable certainty. There is, however, no doubt that repairs to the roof and installation of solar panels will enable the centre to reduce running costs.’