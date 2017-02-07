Martial Arts with Iain Rodger

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BJJ

Oban BJJ held a small in club charity completion on Friday February 3, this was to help beginners with ambitions to compete at national level. The proceeds are to go to Soroba Nursery.

The next seminar will be held on Saturday (February 11) and is open to anyone. Club-wise, there are two competitions coming up over the next six weeks; the first on February 18 in Motherwell which looks like being the biggest BJJ comp ever held in Scotland, with more than 300 entrants at time of writing.

Friday’s beginner’s classes from 7-8pm continues to grow, with student progression improving at a good rate which will hopefully show when they enter their first competitions.

Oban BJJ club is run by Iain (Coogie) Potter who trains under Marcos Nardini. For club info contact Coogie on coogiepots@gmail.com

Kyokushinkai Karate

Caledonia Kyokushin has clubs in Oban, Lochgilphead and Stirling and is part of a National Kyokushin Union (The IKKU).

Club coach Iain Rodger is currently in the final stages of organising the Scottish Open Knockdown tournament which is held in Glasgow each year.

This year’s event is on February 25. Iva Bursikova and Karen Paterson from the Oban and Lochgilphead clubs respectively have both entered the novice section of this event for the first time, the other members of the clubs wish them well.

This year’s event has brought in entries from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales and Romania. This is a bare knuckle, full contact event and videos will be uploaded to the IKKU Scotland YouTube page after the event.

During this busy time, assistant Instructors Paul MacKay and Drew Mackinnon are providing invaluable help to club coach Iain Rodger.

Anyone interested in learning Kyokushin karate should contact Iain Rodger on: 07584 166542 or iain@ikku.co.uk

Shukokai Karate

The Argyll Martial Arts clubs are continuing as normal with instructors Kenny Gray, Flo McBurnie, Andy Buchanan and Andrew Lawson putting the students through their paces.

Beginners are always welcome at the Argyll Martial Arts classes and if you are interested please contact Kenny Gray on 07884 183905 or 01838 200419 or Flo McBurnie on 07765 931902.

Kickboxing

Senshido Kickboxing student Andrzej Pytka is training hard for the upcoming Scottish Open knockdown tournament, this is his first time out of the novice categories and stepping up to the Open category, the club members wish him well.

Elsewhere the students are working hard towards their next grades.

Beginners are always welcome at the Oban club and anyone looking for more information should contact Wullie Rodger on senshidokb@gmail.com or 07588 513618.