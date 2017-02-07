Lorenzo brings home bronze medal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lorenzo Chiavarini returned from Miami with a bronze medal in his hand and his Olympic dreams looking closer.

The Mid Argyll-raised sailor navigated his way into fifth place in the Laser class medal race on Sunday January 29, edging compatriot and two-time world champion Nick Thompson off the third step of the podium by just one point.

Competing in the first world cup regatta of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycle, Chiavarini and his fellow British sailors left Miami with a six-medal haul between them.

Before winning bronze and accumulating extra points, Chiavarini was fifth in the world rankings.

The World Cup Series continues in April in Hyeres, south of France, and the final will be sailed in Santander, north of Spain, in June.